It was with a heavy heart that we learned of Satish Kaushik's death. Bollywood fans who grew up watching films from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s will mourn the loss of this wonderful performer and director. Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh in Haryana (then Punjab). He moved to Delhi after finishing his education to pursue his passion at the National School of Drama. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and Others Mourn the Loss of the Veteran Actor.

After completing his course, Satish Kaushik moved to Mumbai to try his luck in the film industry. Initially, he struggled to get a break and worked odd jobs to make ends meet. Finally, in 1982, he got his first break when he acted in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Woh 7 Din, Masoom and Mandi.

Satish Kaushik's breakout role came in 1988 when he starred in the film Mr India, directed by Shekhar Kapur. He played the character of Calendar, a memorable and comic role that won him critical acclaim. He went on to play supporting roles in several successful films like Ram Lakhan, Deewana Mastana, Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Udta Punjab, among others. He got high acclaim for his role in the 2007 film Brick Lane. Satish Kaushik's last film as an actor was in Rakul Preet's Chhatriwali, though he will be seen on the screen posthumously in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency and Raj & DK's upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs. Chhatriwali Movie Review: Rakul Preet's Film Takes an Unremarkably 'Safe' Approach Towards Condom Awareness and Sex Education.

Apart from acting, Satish Kaushik also made a mark as a director in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja in 1993, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Jackie Shroff. The film was a big-budget extravaganza that failed to impress the audience and was a commercial failure.

A couple of years later, Satish Kaushik returned to direction with his second film, Prem, starring Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles.Satish Kaushik went on to direct several successful films like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Many of his directorials were remakes of popular South films.

Here is a list of all the films that Satish Kaushik has directed, and where you can watch them online:

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

A masala entertainer, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was initially supposed to be directed by Shekhar Kapur before he left the project and Satish Kaushik took over. The movie had Anil Kapoor and Sridevi play con-artistes and lovers, while Jackie Shroff played a cop and the long-lost brother of Kapoor's character. The film, written by Javed Akhtar, also stars Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Johny Lever. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja is available on Zee5.

Prem

After directing Anil Kapoor in his first film, Satish Kaushik directed his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor in the latter's acting debut, Prem. Prem also had Tabu as its female lead. A reincarnation drama, the film didn't work well at the box office despite the popularity of the songs. Prem is streaming on Zee5.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

After directing two commercial failures, Satish Kaushik finally tasted success as a director when he made this remake of Telugu film, Pavitra Bandham. The romantic drama starred Anil Kapoor and Kajol in the lead roles, and the songs of the film are still popular today, especially the title track. Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain is available on Prime Video. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Actor-Director's Last Insta Post Was Pics of Him Celebrating Holi 2023 at Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi's House With Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry.

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

After scoring a hit with Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Satish Kaushik directed Anil Kapoor again in another social romantic drama, pairing him with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan this time. A remake of Telugu film Pellichesukundam, the film dealt with the rehabilitation of a rape survivor but despite the sensitive and touching subject, the film didn't work at the box office. Sonali Bendre had an extended cameo in the film. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai is on Zee5.

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

A remake of the Telugu film Tholi Prema, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai was the acting debut of Tusshar Kapoor and the second film of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The songs were a huge hit then, and thanks to the success of the soundtrack, the film was also a decent hit at the box office. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Badhaai Ho Badhaai

Changing his inspiration source from Telugu to Tamil this time, Satish Kaushik remade Tamil hit Poove Unakkaga for his next, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, The film made news then for featuring sequences where its lead actor Anil Kapoor was seen in fat-suit. However, the movie didn't work at the box office. Badhaai Ho Badhaai also starred Shilpa Shetty, Keerti Reddy and the late Amrish Puri. Badhaai Ho Badhaai is on Prime Video.

Tere Naam

Tere Naam could be Satish Kaushik's biggest hit as a director. Collaborating with Salman Khan for the first time, Tere Naam was a tragic romantic drama that was a remake of Chiyaan Vikram's breakout Tamil film Sethu. Salman's hairstyle for the film was very popular then and so were Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid-Wajid's songs. The movie has Bhumika Chawla as the female lead. Tere Naam is on Jio Cinema, Zee5 and Prime Video.

Vaada

A romantic twisty thriller that was a remake of a Tamil film Sabhash, the movie has Arjun Rampal, Ameesha Patel and Zayed Khan in the lead role. Arjun Rampal played a blind widower, Ameesha Patel his dead wife and Zayed Khan was seen in a negative role as his deceitful friend. The movie failed to impress at the box office. A copy of the film is available on YouTube.

Shaadi Se Pehle

This time taking inspiration from a Hindi film, Amol Palekar-starrer Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi. Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, and Mallika Sherawat played the leads in this comic romantic love triangle, that also starred Suniel Shetty and Aftab Shivdasani. Shaadi Se Pehle is on Zee5.

Karzzzz

A remake of another Hindi film Karz, this one starred Himesh Reshammiya in the lead, along with Shweta Kumar, Urmila Matondkar and Dino Morea. The soundtrack was a very popular, though the film was an average grosser. Karzzzz is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Teree Sang

Teree Sang was an unusual film in Satish Kaushik's directorial repertoire, as it was the first time he made a film about underage teens and dealt with a sensitive subject as teenage pregnancy. The movie starred Ruslaan Mumtaz and Sheena Shahabadi in the lead role. It flopped at the box office. A copy of the film is on YouTube.

Milenge Milenge

Milenge Milenge, a remake of the Hollywood film Serendipity, was made when its two lead stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were dating each other IRL, but got delayed and came much after they broke up. The film didn't do any wonders at the box office, though the makers expected it to capitalise on the success of Jab We Met. Milenge Milenge is streaming on Zee5 and MX Player.

Gang of Ghosts

A remake of an acclaimed Bengali horror-comedy Bhooter Bhabishyat, Gang of Ghosts had an ensemble cast featuring actors like Sharman Joshi, Parambrata Chatterjee, Mahie Gill, Anupam Kher among others. Gang of Ghosts is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kaagaz

Produced by Salman Khan and starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, Kaagaz was another unusual film in Satish Kaushik's directorials. Exploring a social issue about a common who has been declared 'dead' by the Indian bureaucracy though he is very much alive, Kaagaz was warmly received by the critics. It was also the last film that Satish Kaushik had directed. Kaagaz found a direct OTT release on Zee5.

The departure of Satish Kaushik is not only a heavy loss to the industry but also to the fans. Rest in peace, sir, and thank you for all the memorable roles and films.

