Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu in lead role is all set to hit the big screens on July 15. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie will unveil the life journey of former Test and ODI captain of India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. Shabaash Mithu is produced by Viacom18 Studios. Also, the sports drama is definitely a treat for every cricket lovers out there. Shabaash Mithu: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Best Wishes to the Entire Team of Mithali Raj’s Biopic, Calls the Trailer ‘Heartwarming’.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Mithali Raj is former Test and ODI captain of women's national cricket team. She led India to finals of 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup. The film based on her life chronicles the events of her life's journey in the world of women cricket. It presents her struggles and euphoric rise in the women cricket." So, if you are planning to watch Shabaash Mithu on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Pays a Perfect Tribute to the Legendary Cricketer Mithali Raj (Watch Video).

Cast

Shabaash Mithu stars Taapsee Pannu in key role and Mumtaz Sorcar, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Devadarshini in supporting roles.

Plot

The movie revolves around the story of former Test and ODI captain of women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. The biopic is based on her whole life journey.

Watch Shabaash Mithu Trailer:

Release Date

Taapsee Pannu’s sports biopic Shabaash Mithu is scheduled to release in theatres on July 15.

How To Book Shabaash Mithu Movie Tickets Online?

Shabaash Mithu movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the sports drama's tickets. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Expresses Happiness As the Film’s Trailer Receives Praise, Says ‘It’s Extremely Encouraging’.

Review

Shabaash Mithu review is not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review of the sports drama is out.

