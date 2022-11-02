Shah Rukh Khan is 57 years old now, and there is no tiring for this man. In 2022, we saw him in cameo appearances in three movies, and in 2022, we are going to see him in fully fledged lead roles in three movies, namely Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. It is heard that SRK has taken a conscious decision to veer away from full-fledged romantic roles and getting more into masala ventures, and his future movies are proof of that. But is it wrong for us to wish a mature romance from SRK where he would reunite with our fave heroine of his - Kajol - so that Dilwale errr... doesn't be their last film together. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge aka DDLJ to Re-Release in Select Theatres on Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday!

Anyway, speaking of SRK's non-romantic films, Chak De India is the superstar's sole sports film. But King Khan has quite a few 'sport'y moments in his movie career. On SRK's birthday, let's look at those scenes where Shah Rukh Khan turned a sportsman, and rocked quite a few competitive events.

Formula Racing (Baazigar)

How can we forget Shah Rukh Khan (re)entry in this Abbas-Mustan thriller zooming through the track and into Kajol's heart, while uttering the now-famous line, "Haarke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai..."!

Cricket (Chamatkar)

Years before CDI, SRK turned coach, not for hockey but for cricket in this comedy entertainer (and remake of the film Blackbeard's Ghost), with enough help from a friendly ghost!

Kabaddi (Pardes)

Let's ignore the fact that the men in the scene allows a kabaddi match to decide the marital fate of a girl, but have to say, SRK winning the competition after reaching the brink of defeat was quite a thrilling moment!

Rugby (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

We can never forget how SRK's Raj made his smashing entry playing ruby in the mud, as Kajol's Simran sings about her dream lover in the song "Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye".

Basketball (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Another SRK-Kajol film where a sporting event makes its way, this time it is basketball that almost feels like a character in the movie!

Kushti (Swades)

Sorry, we couldn't find the right video from Seades on YouTube for the final scene of Swades, where SRK's Mohan Bhargav beats Rajesh Vivek's Nivaaran Dayal in a bout of kushti. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: How King Khan Promoted Patriotism and Inclusivity in His Movies Right From Start Without the Need To Seek Validation!

Track and Football (Main Hoon Na...)

The title track of Farah Khan's directorial debut shows SRK's Ram playing and winning both track race and football matches.

Football (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna)

Karan Johar again makes Shah Rukh Khan play sports in this extramarital drama, this time, turning him into a champion footballer whose career hits roadblock after an accident turning him into a bitter person. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: How This King Khan Film’s Box Office Success in Japan Paved Way for Rajinikanth’s Muthu To Rule Over There!

Golf (Don - The Chase Begins)

Farhan Akhtar's reboot of the Amitabh Bachchan classic has SRK's don kill a traitor with a golf ball. Damn badass!

Hockey (Chak De India)

Of course, there is no other entry worth enough to finish this list. Shimit Amin's film, that has SRK play both a player and then a hockey coach, remains not only one of SRK's most important films, but also in Indian cinema and with the title track continuing to rock every sporting event India trumps in!

