Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant return to the silver screen has been nothing short of spectacular! With each movie, he's reaffirmed his reign as the ultimate King of Bollywood. The year truly belonged to him, marking an incredible comeback with not one, not two, but three consecutive blockbusters - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. These films didn't just break records; they rewrote the very definition of box office success. Pathaan and Jawan, both adrenaline-pumping action extravaganzas, roared into theatres with an unprecedented opening. Such a phenomenal start set the tone for SRK's dominance at the box office, cementing his status as the unparalleled superstar. Making him the only actor in Bollywood to earn over Rs 2,500 crore in 2023. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s film Grosses Rs 305 Crores Worldwide!.

Talking about the world wide collection, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan shattered records, accumulating an astonishing Rs 1050.3 crore. On the other hand, Atlee's Jawan, released on September 7, earned a commendable total of Rs 1148.32 crore globally, affirming its widespread appeal. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and released on December 21, surpassed expectations by crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 305 crore worldwide. Altogether, these films collectively exceeded an astounding Rs 2503 crore, marking their monumental success at the box office. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Wittiest Replies to His Fans During #AskSRK Session! (View Post)

Dunki's BO Collection Worldwide:

The King has reclaimed his throne, not just by shattering box office records but by captivating hearts worldwide. This year will forever be etched in history as the year SRK conquered the silver screen with his unparalleled talent and magnetism, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood's legacy.

