Shah Rukh Khan Interacts With Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, Says 'We Will Keep Working for Our Brothers and Sisters'

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shah Rukh Khan continues to trend on Twitter after talking about his well-planned charity drives for the COVID-19 pandemic relief. He has not disclosed the amount of money he will be donating under his banners Red Chilies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders and Meer Foundation, but the info is enough to draw that it will be substantial. The actor has also decided to help the needy across Delhi and provide them with food and daily essentials for the next one month. Now, when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made an appreciation tweet for him, the actor has shown a soft corner for the capital. Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top

Shah Rukh Khan said that Kejriwal should not thank him as they both are Delhites. He added that he will keep working for his brothers and sisters from Delhi and prayed that we'll overcome this crisis soon enough. "More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir," he concluded.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet To Kejriwal Here:

सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet About The Donations Here:

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Earlier, SRK also had a Twitter convo with Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, on his official handle. The actor said, "We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy"