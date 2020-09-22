Ever since picture of Kollywood director Atlee and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s picture had hit the internet, speculations were rife that the two have met to discuss on a film. Then there was buzz that Atlee will be making his directorial debut in Hindi Cinema with Shah Rukh Khan as his lead hero. According to a report in a leading tabloid, King Khan would be seen playing dual role in Atlee’s action drama. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Action Thriller To Be Produced by Karan Johar?

Atlee has directed totally four films and those films have been a blockbuster – Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. His last three projects were with Thalapathy Vijay and we did see the superstar of Tamil Cinema in dual and triple roles. Now as per a report in Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan would be seen playing double role in Atlee’s Hindi film that is touted to be a commercial potboiler. SRK would reportedly portray the role of an investigating officer and a criminal. Shah Rukh Khan to Start Shooting in Summer 2020 for Atlee’s Bollywood Directorial Debut?

About Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s collaboration, a source revealed to the tabloid, “Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation.” The director is reportedly working on the script with director-producer Karan Johar’s team of writers. Stay tuned for further updates!

