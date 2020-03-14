Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Shoot Stalled In Wake Of The Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Read Tweet)

Shahid Kapoor Announces Jersey Shoot Halt (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

ShahidKapoor's next film Jersey, the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film with the same name, has hit a roadblock that is the dreaded Coronavirus. No, before you jump to a conclusion, let us tell you that no one on the sets of Jersey has contracted the virus. It's just that the makers have decided to press pause on the filming, ever since the Government diktat of avoiding crowded places has come into play. The filming for Jersey began back in December 2019 and Shahid is often seen practising for his role as a cricket player when not filming. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Assures Fans He Is Recovering From The Injury (Read Tweet).

Shahid himself, in a tweet, revealed that in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that is spreading with fervour in India, they have decided to halt the shoot for their film. Shahid Kapoor to Start Shooting for Jersey from December 2019 in Chandigarh!.

Read Shahid Kapoor's Tweet Below:

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

The Bollywood remake of Jersey stars Kapoor and Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, while the original Telugu movie saw Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Scheduled for an August 28, 2020 release, only time will tell if this sudden change of plans will affect the film's release.