When Shakeela was announced, aeons back, with the stellar and beautiful Richa Chadha headlining it, the movie sounded like a project we all should be looking forward to. The first promotional stills and posters were also fabulous. But, now as the trailer and songs of the film are coming out leading up to Shakeela's release, it seems like we are in for a disappointment. For instance, the latest song, "Taaza", which is promoted as Richa performing belly dance, when she is barely gyrating her pelvic. An opportunity to create something iconic was lost here. Shakeela Song Tera Ishq Satave OUT: Richa Chadha Raises the Temperature With Her Sensuous Avatar in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

This is NOT by any degree a criticism for Richa. She has proved her mettle time and again. But, "Taaza" is technically daft that it won't tingle any of your senses - visual or auditory. Around 2:40 on the time stamp, the video speed increases randomly. For a moment, you'd be confused if you changed the video playback speed on YouTube, but. nope, it is just shoddy editing. Shakeela: From Kinnarathumbikal to Maami, 7 Cult Movies of the South Queen of Softcore Era That Once Ruled Kerala!

For the most part, we are shown scenes from the film in the song, and most of those clips don't go in sync with the vibe of the sultry song. One of the top comment on the video reads, "Kon kon Apni Maa ki respect krta hai vo Like kro" - which by fate's intervention just goes on to reflect how out of sync the vibe and the content of the song are.

Talking about the song, Prakriti Kakar's voice is AMAZING!!! Everything else is... whatever is the opposite of 'amazing in bold with three exclamation marks'.

Watch Taaza From Shakeela Here:

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, the movie delves into the life of superstar Shakeela who ruled the Southern film industry for over two decades. Shakeela will release in theatres on Christmas.

