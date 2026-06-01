‘Shakti Shalini’: Aneet Padda’s Never-Before-Seen Fierce Avatar From Upcoming Horror Comedy Film LEAKED Online (Watch Video)

A leaked video from the set of Shakti Shalini has sparked widespread attention online, offering a distinct look at actress Aneet Padda in her upcoming role within the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. The footage, captured during a night shoot in Mumbai, shows Padda executing a highly aggressive action sequence. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is currently wrapping up its final schedule and is anticipated to be a major next step for the expanding cinematic franchise. ‘Shakti Shalini’: Aneet Padda’s Schoolgirl Look Leaked Online, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Aneet Padda’s Leaked Video on ‘Shakti Shalini’ Goes Viral

The viral video, recorded from a distance on Sunday night, shows Padda on set dressed in traditional ethnic attire consisting of a skirt and blouse. In the clip, her character displays immense physical strength, dragging a man by his foot before hitting him. The intense nature of the sequence has led to online speculation that her character may be under the influence of a supernatural force or possession.

Aneet Padda’s ‘Shakti Shaini’ Leaked Footage

Despite the footage circulating widely across social media platforms, the production team has kept specific character trajectories confidential. While early industry rumours suggested Padda might be playing a dual role—a protective figure named Shakti and a malevolent spirit named Shalini—director Aditya Sarpotdar has publicly denied these claims, keeping the exact nature of her character arc unverified.

Expanding the Maddock Horror Universe

Shakti Shalini is the latest addition to the interconnected Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, which features established titles such as Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma. The franchise is known for blending local mythological elements, dark folklore, and comedy, with future projects like Bhediya 2 and Chamunda already in development.

The production for Shakti Shalini commenced earlier this year, completing a filming schedule in Madhya Pradesh before moving to its current location in Mumbai. The project features a notable ensemble cast, including veteran actor Nana Patekar, who was recently spotted on set wearing a black dhoti and religious attire alongside Viineet Kumar Singh as the antagonist and Vishal Jethwa in a significant role.

More About ‘Shakti Shalini’

The film is currently entering its final stages of production. While initially scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, unconfirmed industry reports indicate that the release timeline may shift to early January 2027. This potential adjustment is reportedly intended to avoid a direct box office clash with the high-profile action thriller King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Don 3’ Row: Why Shah Rukh Khan REJECTED Farhan Akhtar’s Film Years Before Ranveer Singh’s Controversial Exit.

For 24-year-old Padda, who gained recognition through her work in Salaam Venky and Saiyaara, Shakti Shalini marks her first leading role in a major studio franchise. An official promotional rollout and teaser from Maddock Films are expected once principal photography officially concludes.

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