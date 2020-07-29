Filmmaker Anu Menon has recalled how a conversation with her daughter made her take up the job of directing the upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. "One day, I heard my then nine-year-old daughter say that 'girls like English and boys like Maths'. That really stung and I realised that we really need to fix this," said Menon. Shakuntala Devi Song Paheli: Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra Portray Bittersweet Mother-Daughter Relationship Beautifully (Watch Video)

That was the starting point, following which she began researching around Shakuntala Devi, a writer and mathematician who was popularly known as the human computer. Menon eventually connected with her daughter Anupama in London, with her co-writer Nayanika. Shakuntala Devi Star Vidya Balan Opens Up About Having Self-Doubt in the Past, Says ‘Knew I Will Bounce Back’

"So this is certainly a story that is equal measures personal and important to me. I do hope little girls across the world see the movie and feel differently about maths," said Menon. Featuring Vidya Balan in the title role, the film is a biographical drama on the life of Shakuntala Devi. "Shakuntala Devi" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

