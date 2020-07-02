Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer is all set to have a direct to OTT release and we bet you are more than excited for this it to release soon. July is going to be a big month with many big films coming to digital on platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video. The makers of Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer recently released a special video featuring the film's lead Vidya Balan to announce the release date of the film. As per the video, the film is all set to begin streaming on Prime Video from July 31. Shakuntala Devi Motion Poster: Vidya Balan as the Human Computer Brings 'Maths' and 'Fun' in The Same Sentence!

This is one of the most anticipated biopics and ever since we saw the first look of the film where Vidya Balan is seen sporting a saree and looks quite similar to the great Shakuntala Devi herself. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. The film has been helmed by Anu Menon and revolves around Shakuntala Devi was once known as the "human computer". She even made it into The Guinness Book of World Records for her mental calculation skills. Sanya Malhotra will play the role of Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala Devi's daughter in the film. Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer - Sanya Malhotra to Play Vidya Balan's Daughter in the Biopic on Indian Mathematician.

Check Out the Video Here:

Shakuntala Devi is co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra. The Anu Menon directorial is among several other releases which are up for direct digital release.

