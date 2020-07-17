We all are eagerly waiting for Vidya Balan's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. She plays the eponymous role of the genius Indian mathematician, who was popularly known as The Human Computer. The first trailer of the film dropped a few days ago and was well received by the audience. Shakuntala Devi will start streaming on Hotstar from July 31. But here is the thing...while the nation has given respect to Shakuntala Devi for being the genius that she was, we have barely ever given her props for being a pioneer in the LGBT movement in India. We have very cautiously accepted the parts of Shakuntala Devi we want to accept as a society. Indian Army Writes to Defence Ministry, Asks to Keep Homosexuality and Adultery Punishable Offences.

Shakuntala Devi was a heterosexual woman. But she was married to a homosexual man. The sexuality of her IAS officer husband only came to light after their marriage and birthing a child.

Shakuntala Devi has maintained that her marriage was not successful. But, that is only the beginning of the story.

Years later, Shakuntala Devi went on to write a book about homosexuality, The World Of Homosexuals. Homosexuality is still a taboo in 2020, the modern world. Imagine being brave enough to push for LGBT rights in the 70s. She raised her voice for equal rights for the gay population with her book. The book is called the first Indian comprehensive study of homosexuality.

The trailer of the film Shakuntala Devi hints at the conflict in her life. We know she grew apart from her husband for 10 years. For which her daughter is angry with her. But the trailer barely hints at the reason behind this separation. But if you look closely, there is a glimpse of the book she authored. Amid the flashes, building the crescendo for the title card, there is a scene where Vidya is talking about The World Of Homosexuals.

Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi And World Of Homosexuals (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The film, by Anu Menon, should be radical. It should not brush the subject under the carpet. They should address it as Shakuntala Devi did. More on this after the film's release. Shakuntala Devi's Trailer Makes Twitterati Exclaim, 'Vidya Balan Should Be Cast As Everything In Everything'.

Talking about the book, it is a beautiful amalgamation of progressive and problematic. But it was a hundred percent ahead of its time.

Shakuntala wrote on her book, “Immorality does not consist in being different. It consists in not allowing others to be so. It is not the individual whose sexual relations depart from the social custom who is immoral – but those are immoral who would penalize him for being different. A law-abiding citizen who respects the rights and dignities of others, if he is made to suffer merely for deviating from the conventional norm, is not the offender – he is the victim”.

“On this level nothing less than full and complete acceptance will serve – not tolerance and not sympathy," she wrote batting for human rights.

