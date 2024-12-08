Happy birthday, Sharmila Tagore! Born on December 8, 1944, she broke stereotypes by wearing a bikini on screen in the 1960s. Her bold appearance in the 1967 film An Evening in Paris, along with a magazine photoshoot, challenged traditional norms and sparked significant controversy. This groundbreaking move ignited crucial discussions on the evolving role of women in Indian cinema and fashion. Sharmila's fearless decision not only made waves in the industry but also paved the way for future generations of actresses to embrace bolder, more experimental fashion choices. ‘Outhouse’ Trailer: Sharmila Tagore Teams Up With Mohan Agashe in a Powerful Story of Trust and Transformation, Set To Release in Theatres on December 20 (Watch Video).

Sharmila Tagore: A Trailblazer in Indian Cinema

Sharmila Tagore shattered the conventional portrayal of women in the 1960s with her daring choices. Known for her graceful image, she defied societal norms by wearing a blue bikini in An Evening in Paris, marking a departure from the traditional sati-savitri image of Indian actresses, who were usually depicted in conservative attire. The film, starring Shammi Kapoor alongside her, became a milestone in cinematic history. Before this groundbreaking role, Sharmila had already made waves by sporting a bikini on the cover of Filmfare magazine in 1966, where she wore a black and white two-piece. ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Star Shalini Passi Reveals Her Everyday Style Is Inspired by Saira Banu, Sharmila Tagore, But Compares Herself to Amrish Puri (Watch Video).

Sharmila Tagore's Bold Bikini Looks

Sharmila Tagore (Photo Credits: Filmfare, YouTube)

After Sharmila Tagore, Dimple Kapadia was the next actress to wear a bikini on screen in the 1973 film Bobby. Later, Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi followed suit. IFFI 2024: Sharmila Tagore Joins Sonu Nigam To Sing Mohammed Rafi’s Iconic ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta’ at the Film Festival (Watch Video).

Sharmila Tagore's Bikini Shoot Led to Chaos

When Sharmila Tagore appeared on Koffee With Karan 8, she opened up about her famous bikini shot, which became a huge talking point at the time. She recalled, “The photographer was nervous, but I thought I looked great in the shot.” She explained that the backlash she received hurt her, as people misunderstood her intentions. “I wasn’t trying to attract attention or be upwardly mobile,” she clarified.

Sharmila also nodded in agreement when host Karan Johar compared the backlash to the social media trolling we see today. “I can’t tell you... I believe questions were even raised in Parliament. It was not pleasant for me,” she admitted. Reflecting on the experience, she added, “After that, I was very careful and chose Aradhana. It was the RRR of our time.”

About Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore, renowned for her iconic roles in films like Waqt (1965), Anupama (1966), Aradhana (1969), Chupke Chupke (1975) among others made her much-awaited comeback after 13 years with the drama Gulmohar (2023). Beyond her illustrious film career, she was married to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi and together they had three children—actors Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba. She will next be seen in the upcoming film OutHouse, further cementing her enduring presence in Indian cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).