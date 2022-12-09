Amitabh Bachchan had once said that the only villain on screen who gathered a huge round of applause every time he appeared on screen was Shatrughan Sinha. But today, how many are aware of this man's maniacal early journey to stardom? He started small but evil and became a hero. He is perhaps one of the rarest villain-to-hero success stories that Bollywood can feel proud of. He was a villain who was immensely popular and was cheered even when he was hitting a hero. Such was his charisma on screen. Shatrughan Sinha Birthday Special: 10 Dialogues of Shotgun Sinha That Will Make You Go ‘Khamosh!’ With Their Badassery!.

So on his birthday, we decided to revisit some of Shatrughan Sinha's villainous roles that still make our skin crawl.

Khilona

Shatrughan Sinha played an opportunist man, Bihari who would let go any chance to make money and make everything his, including women. He is plain evil in the film with no redeeming quality at all.

Bombay To Goa

Shatrughan Sinha, with selfish intentions, lures a girl to steal her father's money and promises to make her a Bollywood heroine. When she realises his intentions, she runs away with the money and Sinha tails her. While this movie is known for its comedy, songs and later Amitabh Bachchan, Sinha's evil antics did make it a good watch with a rich conflict.

Rampur Ka Lakshman

Sinha went a notch higher and unleashed his villainy in true 80s style in this film as a gang leader.

Mere Apne

Mere Apne is more social than commercial but Sinha's disgust for Vinod Khanna's character just makes it a wonderful contrast. His actions here speak louder than words. Shatrughan Sinha's Birthday Wish For Jaya Bachchan Has Made Twitterati Angry - Find Out Why.

Bhai Ho To Aisa

Sinha is a greedy man who wants his father's wealth all for himself and for that, he doesn't mind killing his brother and wife as well. You can only imagine how dark he can get to achieve it.

