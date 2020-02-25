Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta's LGBTQ Lovestory Fights The Barriers Within the Family (Watch Video)

Sheer Qorma Trailer Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Looks like the Indian cine lovers are getting the films that they long deserved! The filmmakers are experimenting with several subjects which were earlier considered as a bit unsettling in the society. However, breaking all these unnecessary psychological barriers wonderfully, the makers of Sheer Qorma have portrayed a love story between two women played by Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker. The trailer of this Faraz Arif Ansari directorial is here and it is heartwarming.

It is a story of a Pakistani-Canadian citizen named Sitara (Swara) who meets her girlfriend, Saira's (Divya) family. However, Saira's mother (Shabana Azmi) finds it difficult to accept their relationship. The trailer shows us a lot of hard-hitting dialogues and emotional scenes. Check out the trailer below.

Watch Sheer Quorma Trailer Here:

Earlier, the audience saw a same-sex love story through Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Also, Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Singh's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is a homosexual love story that has received good response at the ticket windows. Now with this new movie on LGBTQ theme being rolled out, it has to be seen what new tale does it tell!