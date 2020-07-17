Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has reacted to screenwriter-director R. Balki's defence of Bollywoods star kids in the nepotism debate. "Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw 'Kai Po Che' again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each," tweeted Kapur on Friday from his verified account. Kapur's tweet comes as a response to Balki's take on nepotism in Bollywood. R Balki’s ‘Find Me a Better Actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor’ Statement Gets a Strong Reaction from Swara Bhasker, Apurva Asrani and Others

"The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question:?Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors," R Balki told Hindustan Times in an interview. Scriptwriter and film editor Apurva Asrani also responded to Balki's comment. Avinash Tiwary Claps Back At R Balki For Saying ‘Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Or Ranbir’

"Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors," tweeted Apurva from his verified account.

"Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on and on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now!" Asrani, who scripted the critically-acclaimed "Aligarh" wrote in a separate tweet.

