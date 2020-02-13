Sherni: Vidya Balan Signs her Next with Newton Director Amit Masurkar

Vidya Balan to star in Sherni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan as a name is powerful and assuring enough! You know the lady won't make any wrong choices when it comes to her filmy career and usually, she hits a bullseye with her offerings. Be it Tumhari Sulu, The Dirty Picture or Mission Mangal, Vidya is known for picking subjects that challenge the actress within her. Her choices are sometimes bold but atypical always. While the actress has already wrapped the shooting of the biopic, Shakuntala Devi, here comes her next announcement from T Series' camp. Vidya Balan and Kajol Devgan Are a Delight, One Dazzling Ethnic Ensemble at a Time!

Vidya will next collaborate with Newton director, Amit Masurkar's next. The film is titled 'Sherni' and unfortunately, that's the only information we have received till now. However, we do know that she could be playing a forest officer in a wildlife movie based on true events. Written by Aastha Tiku, the movie will be jointly produced by Masurkar and Bhushan Kumar, T Series' head honcho. We are dying to know some additional deets about her new project and the rest of the film's star cast. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan in Rs 110,000 Anita Dongre Set for FICCI Jaipur.

Check Out the Announcement

Speaking of Shakuntala Devi, the film will release on May 8, 2020, and it's expected that Sherni will go on floors before it. Here's hoping the film bags an early 2021 release.