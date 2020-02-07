Shikara: A Video of a Kashmiri Pandit Accusing Vidhu Vinod Chopra of Distorting Facts is Going Viral

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara continues facing protests (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara isn't exactly receiving a warm welcome from Kashmiri Pandits and interestingly, the film revolves around their plight and the struggles they had to encounter. It's based in the era 1990 on the Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. It's essentially a love story revolving around a couple who were a victim of the situation and how they strive to get their life back on track. A petition was earlier filed by few people in J&K Court against the release of Shikara. And now, a video of Kashmiri Pandit woman ranting against the filmmaker is going viral on the internet. Shikara: Fans Call Out Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film for Changing the Tagline ‘Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’ to ‘Love Story’ (Read Tweets).

It was during his recent interacting session that we see a woman accusing the filmmaker of distorting facts and making a love story out of this grave issue. While the director seems unperturbed with her allegations and continues describing his side of the story, she can be seen crying uncontrollably. A certain section of Kashmiri Pandits is even thinking about boycotting the film and this would hamper its box office collection tremendously. Earlier fans had called out the director for changing the film's tagline from 'Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’ to ‘Love Story.' Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Collection Day 1: The Romantic Thriller Sees 20% Occupancy While Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Starts On A Dull Note.

Our Shakti @ResearchBharat confronted @VVCFilms & he looks visibly shaken. The same fate awaits him everywhere because by showing a love story on dead bodies of Kashmiri Hindus, he has committed a grave sin. Perhaps equivalent to the 1990 Genocide. Shame.#KPsDisownShikara! pic.twitter.com/9gxHvpcRDj — India 4 Kashmir (@i4Kashmir) February 7, 2020

Speaking about the petition, Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone had alleged that the film portrays untrue facts about Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits. In his conversation with IANS, Misgar told, "We are asking for stalling the release and deleting a few scenes that portray the valley's Muslims in a bad light. We have urged the high court to take the case upon a priority basis."