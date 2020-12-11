Actress Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to hospital after suffering a major stroke. The right side of the actress' body has been badly affected and she is admitted to Juhu's Cooper Hospital. This happens just a month after the actress recovered from Covid-19. Updating about her health, Shikha's PR manager Ashwani Shukla told IANS: "She got a major stroke. The right side of her body has been affected badly. She is admitted to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle." Rahul Roy Health Update: Aashiqui Actor Is Recovering Well and Even Started Eating Days After Suffering from Brain Stroke

Shikha suffered a paralysis stroke late on December 10 and has been admitted to the hospital. She is unable to talk and is currently undergoing treatment, revealed her manager. Shikha, who is also a nursing degree holder, had voluntarily nursed Covid patients for six months starting from the lockdown and contracted the virus herself in October, this year. Rahul Roy’s Co-Star Nishant Singh Malkhani Reveals Why the Actor May Have Suffered a Brain Stroke on the Set

Check Out Shikha Malhotra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikha Malhotra (@shikhamalhotraofficial)

The actress, who had shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in "Fan" kept sharing updates on her health on Instagram during her illness and even informed netizens after her recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).