Actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared yoga lessons for her fans that will boost self-confidence and fearlessness, apart from health benefits. Shilpa shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen performing EkaPada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana. "Whether we're indoors all day or stepping out for work (with a mask), the to-do list is never-ending. Even on extremely busy days with 2 kids & working from home, it's a priority for me to start my day with #yoga. Yesterday, began with EkaPada Dhanurasana & Dhanurasana," Shilpa tweeted. Shilpa Shetty Shares ‘Food for Thought’ as She Picks out Lemons From Kitchen Garden (Watch Video)

Sharing the health benefits of the asanas, the actress further wrote: "Apart from giving the back some much-needed stretching & strengthening; it improves the function of the pancreas, stimulates reproductive organs, and opens up the chest, shoulders, & neck. It also helps develop an attitude of self confidence and fearlessness." Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Munchkins, Viaan and Samisha, Celebrate Their First Bhai Dooj! (Watch Video)

Watch Shilpa Shetty Perform Yoga Asanas:

(1/3) Whether we’re indoors all day or stepping out for work (with a mask😥), the to-do list is never-ending. Even on extremely busy days with 2 kids & working from home, it’s a priority for me to start my day with #yoga🧘🏻‍♀️ Yesterday, began with EkaPada Dhanurasana & Dhanurasana. pic.twitter.com/crIq73O6II — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 21, 2020

Shilpa Shetty, 45, is known for her penchant for yoga. On the work front, she is all set to return to the screen with Hungama 2 and Nikamma after a hiatus of 13 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).