Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra’s Daughter Samisha Completes 40 Days Today! Actress Says She Is Thankful for Having a Healthy Family by Her Side (View Post)

Be it a personal affair or work related commitments, everything has come to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 24, PM Narendra Modi imposed a three-week long nationwide lockdown, a measure undertaken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Unless due to any emergency, no individual is allowed to step out. So today, when Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha competed 40 days, as a ritual, the family would have taken the baby girl to a temple to seek blessings. However, the couple has decided to seek blessings at their mandir at home. In this heartfelt post that Shilpa has shared on Instagram, she has also mentioned, for the next 20 days, she would be documenting the one thing she is grateful for everyday. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Become Proud Parents to a Baby Girl via Surrogacy, Name Her ‘Samisha’ (See Pic).

Understanding how difficult it is for everyone to cope up during this hour of crisis, celebs have come forward and motivated their fans to stay positive. They are posting a variety of activities that one could do during the period of lockdown and stay positive, mentally and physically. So the first thing that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is thankful for is having a healthy family by her side. She has shared a beautiful family picture to convey this message. There many families who are worried for their near and dear ones due to the spread of coronavirus outbreak. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is thankful that her family is safe and healthy. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Bring Their Newborn Daughter Samisha Home (See Pics).

Here’s The Post Shared By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Bollywood's adorable duo, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, have a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born on May 21, 2012. The couple welcomed their second child via surrogacy, a baby girl named Samisha Shetty Kundra, on February 15, 2020.