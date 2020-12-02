Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother, Granted Bail by Special NDPS Court In the Drug Related Case

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty who was arrested a few months ago by Narcotics Control Bureau with regards to the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been given bail by a special court. Check out the full story.

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Dec 02, 2020 03:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother, Granted Bail by Special NDPS Court In the Drug Related Case
Showik Chakraborty Granted Bail (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty who was arrested a few months ago by Narcotics Control Bureau with regards to the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been given bail. As per the latest report in ANI, the special NDPS court has granted bail to Showik. Finally, after months into custody, Showik will be out from the jail. Earlier, the same court had rejected Showik’s bail application. SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik Moves Fresh Bail Application In Special NDPS Court

It was on November 3, when Showik had filed a fresh bail in the special court claiming that he was no culprit and has been dragged in the case as no drugs or psychotropic substances were found at his possession. This means that exactly after a month the court passed the decision. Rhea Chakraborty Granted Bail by Bombay High Court, Brother Showik Chakraborty to Remain in Custody

Check Out The Tweet Below:

“In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable,” the bail application by Showik read.

It was in September when Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who are investigating the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death, who was died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Drug Case Drug probe Narcotics Control Bureau Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Brother Showik Chakraborty Showik Chakraborty Bail SSR Case SSR Death SSR Death Case Sushant Singh Rajput
You might also like
NCB Files Petition For Cancellation of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Bail In Drugs Case
TV

NCB Files Petition For Cancellation of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Bail In Drugs Case
Ankita Lokhande to Pay Tribute to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput at an Awards Show, Shares Rehearsal Video!
Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande to Pay Tribute to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput at an Awards Show, Shares Rehearsal Video!
Rakhi Sawant Questions NCB Drug Probe: Why are Only Artists Caught? Why Not Sons of the Ministers? (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Rakhi Sawant Questions NCB Drug Probe: Why are Only Artists Caught? Why Not Sons of the Ministers? (Watch Video)
Maddock Films Denies Allegations of Money Laundering, Claims They Never Made Any Payment to Sushant Singh Rajput (View Statement)
Bollywood

Maddock Films Denies Allegations of Money Laundering, Claims They Never Made Any Payment to Sushant Singh Rajput (View Statement)

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 82.49 72.65
Kolkata 84.02 76.22
Mumbai 89.16 79.22
Chennai 85.44 78.06
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 74.0875 -0.31
GBP 99.4175 0.10
EUR 88.7200 -0.02

Editor's Choice

Bada Business News

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Diwali 2020CoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaIND vs AUSSharad PawarIPL 2020 Teams SquadKangana RanautExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi