Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: All the Upcoming Films of the Aashiqui 2 Star

Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older and even today her fans can't get over her memorable performance of Aarohi from the 2013 romantic hit Aashiqui 2. Just like any other actors, Shraddha had ups and downs in her Bollywood career so far in which she has been part of 21 films in a span of a decade. The actress is remembered for films like Ek Villain, Haider, Stree and Chhichhore and from what we have seen Shraddha grow not only as an actor but a really good dancer as well. Whether it was ABCD 2 or her recent outing Street Dancer 3D where she gave a decent performance as Inayat Naazi with her impressive dance moves, Shraddha just grabs attention with her dance for sure!. If Loving Shraddha Kapoor’s Teal Pantsuit for Baaghi 3 Promotions is a Crime then We Plead Guilty.

The Baaghi 3 star has shown versatility in her Bollywood career so far considering the challenging roles she had essayed on-screen whether it was Haseena Parkar or playing a middle-aged woman once again in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. Well, she even turned out to be a ghost in Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree and yes her fans are waiting for the upcoming movies she has currently locked the scripts with. On the Actress' 33rd Birthday, let's take a look at all the upcoming movies of the Aashiqui 2 Star. Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor in H&M for Baaghi 3 Press Interviews

Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor is reuniting with his Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff in the third instalment of the Ahmed Khan directorial. The actress was seen in sizzling chemistry with Tiger and looks like she would sizzle once again alongside the War actor. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 hits theatres on March 6.

In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Luv Ranjan Film

Luv Ranjan announced Shraddha Kapoor's addition to the cast of his next romantic-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. However, is this the same film that Luv Ranjan had earlier announced with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor is still not clear yet. Both can be two different projects after the Filmmaker rubbishes the rumours of Ajay Devgn-Ranbir Kapoor starrer getting shelved. Excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry on-screen in Luv Ranjan's un-titled film? So are we.

Stree 2

Dinesh Vijan's Horror-comedy Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor was a super-hit and comfortably entered the Rs 100 crore club despite releasing on a non-holiday week. Speculations are at rife that Shraddha will also be a part of the film's sequel as Dinesh Vijan earlier confirmed that he is surely making this Horror-Comedy. into a franchise, No official confirmation of Shraddha's involvement in the project is made yet.

