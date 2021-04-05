Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot from her holiday. In the Instagram picture she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt. Chaalbaaz In London: Shraddha Kapoor To Step Into Late Sridevi's Role In The Reboot Of The Classic (Watch Video).

"Running back to nature," she wrote as caption. Shraddha will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar's upcoming film Chaalbaaz In London. Shraddha Kapoor To Play Sridevi's Role In Chaalbaaz In London; Did You Know The Late Actress Wanted Alia Bhatt In The Remake?

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit Chaalbaaz, which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

