Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai headline the cast of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the crime thriller sequel that premiered on ZEE5 on April 16, following the success of Silence, released in 2021. In Silence 2, Manoj, reprising his role as ACP Avinash Verma, had promised viewers a fresh portrayal of the character, stating, “In Silence 2, viewers will witness a different facet of ACP Avinash Verma. While in the previous installment, he was involved in solving a single murder, this time around, he is tasked with unravelling a series of mysteries,” as reported by ANI. Despite acclaim for Manoj’s performance, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film has received criticism for being ‘dull’ from critics. Silence 2 Movie Review: A Solid Manoj Bajpayee Shoulders This Lacklustre Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

After viewing the trailer of Silence 2, expectations soared for this crime thriller. With glimpses of action, impactful dialogues, and suspense, the trailer promised an edge-of-the-seat experience for the sequel to the Silence movie. However, despite an impressive performance by Manoj Bajpayee, Silence 2 has fallen short of meeting critics' expectations. Check out some of the reviews below:

Times Of India – Much of 'Silence 2 - The Night Owl Bar Shootout' rests on Manoj Bajpayee's shoulders. ACP Verma is the central character and it is he who brings in the heft to the story. Overall, in an otherwise average thriller, it is Manoj Bapayee who powers through with his solid, assured act.

Scroll.in – After over two hours of watching Avinash do what modern investigators do, it’s a downer to hear a long-winded narration about why the murders happened and who committed them. If it’s possible to be more bored with a film after it is over, Silence 2 manages just that with a revelation that is totally off tangent.

NDTV Movies – In Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, Manoj Bajpayee carries on from where he left off and delivers another exceptionally measured performance. He holds the Zee5 film together.

News18 – A few stray moments stand out in terms of writing and Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliance. While the film’s ambition to shed light on these pressing matters deserves applause, the execution falls short, resulting in a narrative that feels overstuffed and a bit scattered.

Film Companion – Silence 2 is remarkably dull and green for an investigative drama. At least 40 minutes of its 138 minutes have no reason to exist.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, is currently streaming on ZEE5. Share your thoughts with us if you have watched newly released film on the OTT platform.

