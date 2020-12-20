Sohail Khan began his career as a producer-director with Auzaar. We all love Pyar Kiya To Darna Kiya the most which had all the three Khan brothers as a part of the project. While Sohail directed and co-produced it, Salman and Arbaaz Khan played principal roles in the film. Later, he developed an interest in acting and debuted with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. Since then, Khan has been part of various projects but it's mostly the ones with Salman that earned him box office fame like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. The latter also made it evident that his comic timing is much better than his famous eldest brother Salman. No offense! Bigg Boss 14: Challenger Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Approached Sohail Khan For Work, Says ‘I Don’t Feel Shy To Ask For Work’

But despite showing such a unique flair and a good direction instinct, there nearly 9 movies of the actor that were shelved even after the announcement was made. On his birthday today, we tell you about all of them right here...

Ram

Back in 1994, Ram was supposed to be his directorial debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. A Bombay Times article had claimed that nearly 40% of the film was shot and then a conflict erupted which stalled the film. It also had Anil Kapoor in the cast.

Suno Na

In 2003, Suno Na was announced with Sohail in the lead and Lucky Ali as the music composer. Choreographer-director Ahmad Khan's brother Bobby Khan was set to direct it with two lead heroines. But nothing is known about the film even today.

Season's Greetings

Season's Greetings was supposed to be a star-studded affair with the likes of Tabu, Sohail Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jaaved Jaffrey, Nandana Sen, Vatsal Seth, Amrita Arora, Ashish Chowdhary, Saurabh Shukla and Shilpa Shukla in the cast. It was a story of eight Indians which starts a day before New Year's Eve and ends with a new year. That movie is still unreleased.

A shelved home production

Sohail was supposed to star in a home production made under Bunty Walia and his firm G S Entertainment. It also had Tara Sharma in the cast and was to be helmed by Talat Jani. A Bollywood Hungama reports quote him saying, "Sohail had promised me a film at that point of time itself and he stuck to his word." That too didn't really become anything.

Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai-Sohail Khan's Pearl Harbour

There were rumours back in 2002 that Salman, Aishwarya and Sohail would be part of a movie directed by Atul Agnihotri. The film was supposed to have two soldiers falling for the same girl, much like Pearl Harbour. While Salman and Aishwarya were confirmed, Sohail was still in talks. About it being a spin on Pearl Harbour, Agnihotri told Bollywood Hungama, "That's what some people think. But if you recall, Id briefly mentioned the story idea to you much before Pearl Harbour had released. There are bound to be comparisons since my film also tells the story of two army officers."

Power

Power was a big-budget bonanza that never took-off. The film had the names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sohail Khan and was to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. But after a huge announcement press conference, it just went cold.

Sher Khan

This is one project of the Khan brothers that keeps making headlines from time to time. It first hit the headline perhaps after Veer released and till date Sohail is working on the script. It's supposed to be a sleek action thriller with animals for company. VFX would be part of the mix of course. Recently, it was said that the movie has been pushed to 2022. Well, till it does hit the sets, we can consider it in the cans.

