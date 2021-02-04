Rihanna's tweet on Farmer Protests 'rattled' the entire nation including the Government to the extent that the Ministry Of External Affairs had to issue a statement asking international celebrities to refrain from making comments without knowing the issue. Soon enough many Bollywood celebrities called for a unified India by sharing the statement that labeled it propaganda. Today too the debate is on. When people are trending tags like SpinelessBollywood, anti-national Bollywood, there's someone who has decided to go against the tide. Sonakshi Sinha shared on her Instagram her views about the Rihanna controversy and why this needs to be seen in the correct manner. Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir Lead Sports Fraternity’s Reaction on Farmers Protest After Comments From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Others

Sonakshi shared StorysellersComics' post explaining why the international community is paying heed to what's happening at farmer protest sites. It talks about how there are two debates here. The celebrities are raising their voice against human rights violations and oppression. In today's day and age, it's rare to find posts explaining the real reason behind an outrage. It's even rarer to see a celebrity speaking up her mind.

First of all, check out the post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshveer Jain (@storysellercomics)

And this how Sonakshi's Insta stories look like

Well, it's quite commendable to see Sonakshi Sinha taking a stand that is so far removed from what maximum of celebrities took.

