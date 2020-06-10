Sonali Bendre Sticks to Positivity Even When the Whole World Is in Chaos

Sonali Bendre (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Sonali Bendre admits that it is hard not to feel despair and lost amid all the chaos due to the coronavirus crisis, and credits positive and hopeful stories for bringing her out of the darkness. "When the world as we know it is in chaos, we can't help but feel despair. I did… I sat with it, I connected with it and I had a conversation with it. But I soon realized if I gave into it… everything would be lost," Sonali wrote on Instagram. Sonali Bendre Is Planning to Make a Comeback in Bollywood!

"So I kicked it out the door and put on my cloak of hope because I realised in all that despair, there is always someone somewhere who will give you hope," she added. The actress also shared screenshots of stories about people coming up with innovative ideas to fight the crisis or helping one another during the uncertain times. Shayad – Aaj Kal: Arijit Singh, Pritam Release New Rendition of Love Aaj Kal Song for COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video)

"These are the stories that brought me out of the darkness and I think we all need to see and hear more. If you have any such stories to share, please, please send them to me and hopefully, we can hold onto them and find our way back to light," she said, using the hashtag "#OneDayAtATime.