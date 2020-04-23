Sonam Kapoor Shares a Gorgeous Throwback Pic With a Beautiful Note on Falling In Love With Husband Anand Ahuja Post Neerja 

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ssits:As India continues to remain under lockdown due to Coronavirus till May 3, we are going to continue to see a lot of fun posts from celebrities on social media. While they continue to entertain us and themselves with their posts, we bet fans are enjoying this time as they are getting rare insights into the lives of these celebs and also some of the most amazing throwback posts. Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an old monochrome picture of herself with a rather interesting back story to it. Sonam Kapoor Channelises Her Inner Madhubala In This Throwback Picture and We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her (View Pic).

The actress mentioned that the throwback portrait was clicked after her film Neerja's release. Sonam opened up about being in a rather pensive mood despite the success of her film. She later reveals how it was also the time she met the love of her life and now husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing the gorgeous picture, Sonam captioned it as, "This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete."Sonam Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning in the Pics from her Latest Bridal Shoot for Brides Today Magazine’s February Cover.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Post Here:

Currently, the actress has been quarantining with husband Anand Ahuja at their Delhi residence. The couple returned from UK in early March and have been self-quarantining ever since. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about all her activities from cooking to and self-care routines.