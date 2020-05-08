Sonam Kapoor Shares a Mushy Anniversary Post for Her 'Unbelievably Cool and Sexy' Husband Anand Ahuja - View Pic

Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was on this day in 2018 that Sonam Kapoor got hitched to the man of her dreams, Anand Ahuja. The couple had a rather intimate wedding with only close friends and family members attending it. And while you may expect them to zoom off to some exotic locale to celebrate their honeymoon, Sonam was instead strutting in style at the Cannes Film Festival. She always needed someone who could understand her profession and Anand, a businessman from London wanted someone who could cope with their long-distance relationship. Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja Second Wedding Anniversary:10 Super Adorable Pics of the Couple that Prove 'Every day is Phenomenal' for Them'.

While their anniversary would be spent in quarantine this year, Sonam ensured she had the sweetest message for her man. The Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Instagram account to share a rather goofy picture with a long caption for her hubby dearest. She revealed the traits that make him unbelievably cool and sexy while also elaborating on why she's thrilled to have him by her side. If this mushy picture doesn't melt your heart, then we don't know what will. Check out her Insta post below. Valentine's Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor Shares a Kiss With Husband Anand Ahuja in This Adorable Throwback Picture.

Check out her Anniversary Post

Sonam and Anand's quarantine celebration will hopefully be followed by a grand celebratory party once the lockdown is lifted and things are back to normal. Though the couple believes in having an intimate celebration, there's always some room for close friends and family members, right? Or they could go all out and host something as grand as their wedding reception. Now that was truly a phenomenal affair.