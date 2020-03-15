Sonu Nigam Land Dispute Case: ‘The Singer Has No Intention of Selling the Land; Intends to Use for Agricultural Purposes’ (Read Details)

Sonu Nigam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonu Nigam is one of the most popular playback singers of Indian cinema. Since quite some time there have been speculations stating that this 46-year-old has been trying to sell off the land he owns in Karjat area in Maharashtra, which he was prohibited by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Sonu Nigam had purchased this land from a company of under Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) group. There were restrictions put on PACL by SEBI and this group was not permitted to sell or transfer any of its assets. Vikkas Manaktala - Savi Thakur's Namah: Sonu Nigam Lends His Voice For The First Ever 8D Devotional Track!

A source close to singer Sonu Nigam has cleared the rumours of this land dispute case that has been going on for a while now. The source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Sonu had bought this land from a company under Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited, which is currently in crisis. SEBI’s directive is a generic one but some reports about him selling the property have been misleading and hence caught him unaware. Not only does he not want to sell it, he intends to use the land for agricultural purposes in the future.” Sonu Nigam Performs Bhajan at Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The source also mentioned how Sonu Nigam has always been keen into farming and agriculture. About it the source further said, "The land is ideal for that. As he frequents Karjat often, to his farmhouse, this land nearby is perfect for him to indulge in farming."