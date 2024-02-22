Sooraj Barjatya, the iconic filmmaker and producer, celebrates his 60th birthday today, renowned for his timeless family dramas under Rajshri Productions. If you are someone who loves to watch Indian family dramas, then any Rajshri film is the perfect choice for you. Known for his 'Sankari Films', his storytelling prowess has redefined the genre. If creating family drama is an art, then Sooraj Barjatya can be considered its Picasso, showcasing unparalleled mastery in the genre. Dono OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Debut Film Online!.

His family dramas from the early 90's and early 2000's have become classic hits in Hindi cinema and still continue to thrill audiences to this date. On the talented filmmaker's special day, here's looking at his best films.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Sooraj Barjatya's latest film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, saw the director reuniting with his favourite actor, Salman Khan. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor in the female lead role. The movie was a hit at the box office and went on to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Hum Saath Saath Hai (1999)

This hit family drama that was released is considered one of the greatest family dramas of Indian cinema. Hum Saath Saath Hai had a stellar cast that included actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Tabu, Karishma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles with a supporting cast of Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari.

Vivah (2006)

Vivah narrates the beautiful story of an arranged marriage. This Sooraj Barjatya film stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead roles, who fall in love after their arranged marriage is fixed. Through the film's journey, viewers witness the resilience of genuine love, enduring trials and triumphs with grace

Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994)

This hit 1994 film starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles brought the true essence of a Rajshri film. Hum Aapke Hai Koun also became widely popular for its music "Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai", "Dikhtana", "Didi Tera Devar Deewana", and more.

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Maine Pyar Kiya is one of Barjatya's most unique films, as it marked his directorial debut and also launched the careers of Salman Khan and actress Bhagyashree. The romantic drama became a huge hit soon after its release. 34 years after its release, Maine Pyar Kiya still remains Barjatya's most-loved film of all time. Salman Khan Confirms He Will Return as 'Prem' in Sooraj Barjatya's Next at Uunchai Screening (Watch Video).

These were our top picks of the iconic filmmaker's best films showcasing the Indian family value system. On his special day, here's wishing Sooraj Barjatya a phenomenal year ahead.

