Sourav Ganguly Biopic: Karan Johar to Make a Movie on Dada?

Sourav Ganguly, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Getty, Instagram)

Looks like Bollywood is gearing up to give the movie buffs another epic story from the world of sports. This time it is based on the life of former Indian cricketer, Sourav Ganguly. Reports are rife that it is Bollywood’s ace filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar, would be making the film on this legend. If the reports are to be believed, then fans from both Bollywood and cricket, would be jumping with joy to see a movie made on Dada, as he is fondly called. Karan Johar Clarifies over Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz’s Bollywood Debut with Student of the Year 3.

This is not the first time that Bollywood would be making a film on sports-persons. We have seen in the past some incredible biopics been made on the legends, and hence the expectations would be high if a movie is made on Sourav Ganguly. The biopics made in the past include M.S Dhoni : The Untold Story, Dangal, Budhia Singh: Born To Run, Azhar, Mary Kom, Paan Singh Tomar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and many others. Saina Nehwal Biopic: Director Amol Gupte Reveals Parineeti Chopra Starrer Sports Drama Will Be Done Filming by Early February.

Talking about Sourav Ganguly biopic, there has been no official announcement made yet. As per a report in Mirror, Karan Johar and Dada have met each other couple of times to discuss about this project. The report also cites that the two have already started to look out for the lead actor, who’d be playing his role. During a talk show, when Sourav Ganguly was asked if a biopic is made on him then who would he like to see play his role, he responded, “Hrithik Roshan, I like him the most,” reports Deccan Chronicle. So who do you think will be roped in to play Dada's role? We just cannot wait to hear the official announcement!