Sridevi left us so soon that it took us time to process that one of the biggest female superstars of the country is no more. We all are aware there can never be another Sridevi. Nobody will ever be able to switch between meek, timid characters to wild femme fatale to only go back to being a hero's docile muse in several movies or turn into a vicious lady with ease. She was probably one of the very few actresses of Indian cinema for whom roles were getting written. She wasn't an afterthought. We often talk about her stellar performances in Sadma or Chandni or Chalbaaz and also about her scintillating dance performances or comedy. But what many have probably forgotten is that Sridevi performed some spectacular stunt sequences which just never get old. Khushi Kapoor Shares an Old Picture of ‘The Coolest’ Parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor!

So on her birth anniversary, we present to you five Sridevi stunt sequences that are just fascinating.

Jawab Hum Denge

Sridevi plays a cop in this film and in this particular scene, she kicks the goon into pulp without flinching for a second. Chulbul Panday, who?

Chalbaaz

When Sridevi cracks a whip literally to put Anupam Kher to his rightful place will always be the highlight of this movie which was a remake of Ram Aur Shyam and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Meri Biwi Ka Jawab Nahin

This is a strange movie that is terribly edited but it did give Sridevi a chance to prove to all that even a damsel can save a damsel in distress and it doesn't always have to be a knight in the shining armour. Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 5 Iconic Dance Numbers of the Late Actress That Will Make You Nostalgic – Watch Videos

Kanchu Kagada

Sridevi keeps the blood flowing while also sticking to the cinematic stereotypes for a heroine with her hair set loose.

Sherni

Sridevi is a dacoit in this film who takes revenge for the wrong done to her. A gun-totting female dacoit...those were the days!

Gumrah

Why Gumrah? It's the struggle to live that teaches people everything. Sridevi here is tricked by her boyfriend and jailed for a crime she hasn't committed. She is tortured and tormented which she endures for long until she finds a window to escape. When she does, she doesn't let it go and this scene perfectly demonstrates her desperation to break free. From a tortured soul she transforms into a raging survivalist in this scene.

Sridevi will thus be always special because in her career spanning 300 films and more she has wowed us with whatever little that this industry offers to its female leads. We miss you!

