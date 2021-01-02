Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are the BFFs of B-town. They are not just great gal pals, but these young girls are also known to make chic fashion statements. Be it for casual outings, movie nights, dinner dates or any other social gathering, these girls have made heads turn not only because of their friendship goals, but also because of their uber sexy avatars. Ananya, who is currently holidaying in Maldives has posted a series of pictures on Instagram, and her bestie Suhana’s reaction to it is a must see. Ananya Panday Looks Hot in a Bodycon Dress As She Welcomes New Year in the Maldives With Rumoured Beau Ishaan Khatter!

Seeing the series of pictures posted by Ananya Panday from her Maldives vacay, it is pretty clear that this young, gorgeous actress is having the time of her life. Ananya posted a stunning bikini picture and fans went gaga over her sexy avatar. Even Suhana Khan could not stop herself from dropping a comment on it. She dropped a loved up emoji on her bestie’s photo. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out right away. Suhana Khan Slays In A Chic Furry White Co-Ords And Her Cousin Alia Chhiba Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Look!

Suhana Khan’s Reaction To Ananya Panday’s Bikini Pic

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even Ananya Panday’s mommy Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, designer Nandita Mahtani, stylist Ami Patel and many others dropped comments on her picture. It was just a few days ago when Suhana Khan had also set the internet on fire with her stunning Insta post in which she was seen in a furry white co-ords. Well, these girls definitely know how to make a chic style statement for every occasion.

