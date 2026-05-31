Suman Kalyanpur Dies at 89: Padma Bhushan Playback Singer’s Hindi and Marathi Songs List
National Award-winning and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur, one of India’s most enduring playback singers, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the age of 89.
Veteran Indian playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at her residence in Mumbai. She was 89 years old. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Kalyanpur lent her classically trained, melodious voice to thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, leaving an indelible mark on the golden era of Indian cinema and light music.
Tributes Pour In
Following the news of her demise, prominent political figures and members of the music fraternity expressed their deep sorrow. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described her passing as the silencing of a "divine and melodious voice" that greatly enriched Indian music. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar also paid a heartfelt tribute, stating that the curtains have drawn on a golden era of light and classical music. He added that her immortal songs had long ruled the emotional realms of generations of listeners. Mangala Kanti Roy Dies: Padma Shri Awardee Sarinda Player From West Bengal Passes Away at 104.
A Storied Musical Journey
Born Suman Hemmady on January 28, 1937, in Dhaka (undivided India), she later moved to Mumbai with her family. Though she initially enrolled at the Sir J. J. School of Art to pursue painting, her deep-seated inclination toward music led her to train under classical stalwarts like Pandit Keshavrao Bhole and Ustad Khan Abdul Rehman Khan.
She made her playback debut in 1954 with the films Shukrachi Chandni and Mangu. Throughout the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, she became one of the most respected and sought-after voices in the industry. Listeners and critics frequently noted the striking similarity between her vocal texture and that of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Despite the constant comparisons, Kalyanpur maintained immense grace and dignity throughout her career, speaking of Mangeshkar with the highest regard.
Kalyanpur’s career reached its peak during the 1960s, a period when her frequent and highly successful duets with Mohammed Rafi dominated the airwaves. Beyond Hindi and Marathi, she recorded extensively in Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Assamese, and Punjabi. In 2023, she was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, recognizing her vast contributions to the arts. Marcia Lucas Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Star Wars’ Editor Passes Away at 80.
Suman Kalyanpur's Key Hindi Songs List
Kalyanpur rendered some of the finest classics in Hindi cinema, particularly notable for her soft, emotive delivery.
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Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche (Brahmachari)
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Na Tum Hamen Jaano (Baat Ek Raat Ki)
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Rahein Na Rahein Hum (Mamta)
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Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe (Jab Jab Phool Khile)
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Sharaabi Sharaabi Yeh Saawan Ka Mausam (Noor Jehan)
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Parbaton Ke Pedon Par (Shagoon)
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Tumse O Haseena Kabhi Mohabbat Na Maine Karni Thi (Farz)
Suman Kalyanpur's Key Marathi Songs List
In Marathi music, Kalyanpur was a revered household name, celebrated for her non-film devotional music (Abhangs) and light emotional tracks (Bhavgeet).
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Nimbonichya Zhaada Maage
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Rimjhim Jhimjhim Paaus Pade
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Ketkichya Baani Jethe
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Ganga Jamuna Dolyaat Ubhya Ka
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Ya Chimatya Shaarun Gele
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Mendichya Panavar
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Pakhara Ja Door Deshi
She is survived by her daughter, Alka Char, and an expansive legacy that remains firmly woven into the fabric of Indian culture. Suman Kalyanpur’s transition from a young art student to one of the defining voices of India’s musical golden age stands as a testament to her enduring talent, discipline, and humility. While her physical voice has fallen silent, her thousands of timeless recordings ensure that her musical heritage will continue to resonate with listeners for generations to to come.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).