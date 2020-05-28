Sunny Leone Shows How She's Practising Social Distancing and Enjoying the Beauty Of Nature in Los Angeles (View Pic)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their three kids are currently in Los Angeles, USA. The actress and her family flew to the US earlier this month, citing reasons of safety for their children. Amid the whole coronavirus quarantine, Sunny has been sharing several posts on Instagram from dance videos to funny posts. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself sporting a mask as she posed in the gorgeous Descanso Gardens. While India is currently in its fourth phase of lockdown, US has been having a rather relaxed social distancing. Sunny Leone: Let's Celebrate the Diva's Birthday With 6 of Her Awesome Dance Numbers (Watch Video).

Sharing the picture where Sunny is seen looking pretty in a polka-dotted blouse and jeans, the actress wrote, "Practising Social Distancing at @descansogardens great way to get some fresh air and see the beauty of nature." After Sunny left for US, in an Instagram post, the Jism 2 star had posted the reason for leaving as she wrote, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’." Sunny Leone Sends Out a Sweet Message Thanking Her Fans On Her Birthday, Says 'I'm a Lucky Girl to Get So Much Love' (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

The actress flew to Los Angeles ahead of her birthday. After wishes poured in for the star, Sunny shared a special video thanking all her fans for sending their amazing wishes on her birthday. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life!"