We are all set to ring in the new year, 2021. Things are not going to magically change overnight because it is a new year, but a sense of a new beginning brings more hope. Sunny Leone, too, just wants to wash away the year 2020, made hellish by the pandemic. The actress took to her social media pages and shared a pic, where she is standing on a beach with her colleagues - her security and hairstylist - as the waves rumble on their feet. " Let’s wash away 2020," she captioned the pic. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Celebrate Christmas 2020 With a Cute Dance, and a Cuter Kiss! (Watch Video).

This is one of the rare pics on Sunny Leone's social media which is not powered by her beauty as she is barely visible here. This is one special, candid pic, that just aims to capture a beautiful moment in a snapshot. It is not well lit, it is blurry, it has everything going against it, and yet the shot is beautiful for the emotion it tries to capture. Before Anil Kapoor in AK Vs AK, 7 Movies Where Sunny Leone, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra Played Fictionalised Version of Themselves in Lead Roles.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny is in Goa to shoot for Vikram Bhatt's web-series, Anamika, which is touted to be an action-thriller. Well, that's a great deal as she can now ring in the new year from the beach cities of Goa and would not have to travel explicitly for celebrations. The actress might also start hosting the next season of Splitsvilla, soon.

The actress will soon be seen sharing the screen space in a film about the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, alongside Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi. She will also be seen in Santhosh Nair's Rangeela. She was announced to be starring in Veeramadevi, but there's been no update on the film.

