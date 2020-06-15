Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Dharmendra Mourns the Loss of Chhichhore Actor, Tweets ‘This Beautiful Beloved Show Business Is Very Cruel’

Bollywood ANI| Jun 15, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Dharmendra , Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday mourned the untimely death of versatile star Sushant Singh Rajput and extended condolences to the family of the late actor. The 84-year-old star put out a picture of the late actor on Twitter and penned a note, mourning the death of the 34-year-old actor. He tweeted, "Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! " (Dear Sushant, I have never seen your film or ever met you .... But I am extremely shocked on your sudden departure)." Sushant Singh Rajput Death: ‘Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,’ Says Shaheen Bhatt.

"This beautiful beloved " show business " is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain. I share the pain of your loving family and friends," Sr Deol's tweet further read. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor’s Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Usha Nadkarni Reacts to His Suicide

Read Dharmendra's Tweet Below

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.nScores of actors including Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many others took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.

Tags:
Actor Dharmendra Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dharmendra Dharmendra Twitter Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
