Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor's Sister Reveals He Wasn't Feeling Well for the Last One Week

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on the morning of June 14 and we pray for his soul to rest in peace. The actor died by suicide and sources close to him insist he was suffering from clinical depression but had stopped taking his anti-depressant pills. While his family members were aware of his depression and knew he was fighting it for the last six months, his sister revealed she never thought he would take such a drastic step. When cops contacted her to get a detailed history of his mental health, she revealed he was talking normally and there weren't any changes in his behaviour. Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!

Speaking about the reason for his suicide, she assured police that there was no financial crunch but also admitted that he wasn't feeling well for the last week. The actor was extremely down to earth and was always himself around his family members. They never suspected he would take such a drastic step. Before his suicide, he had spoken to his sister briefly and had later dialled his Pavitra Rishta co-star, Mahesh Shetty's number. Unfortunately, the actor couldn't receive his call and by the time he returned his call, Sushant had taken the big step. Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics).

Sushant left a void in all our hearts and his happy memories will be etched in our hearts forever. A fine actor who was passionate about his work is how we'd always remember him. Meanwhile, the police are going through his phone records and will question his close friends and acquaintances starting with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and friend Mahesh Shetty.

