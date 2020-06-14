Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: The Tragic Connection Between the Actor’s Suicide and His Twitter Profile Picture of Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’

Bollywood Sreeju Sudhakaran| Jun 14, 2020 05:44 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: The Tragic Connection Between the Actor’s Suicide and His Twitter Profile Picture of Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’
Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter Profile Picture

Year 2020 has been tragic for many reasons now. From coronavirus outbreak to tragic deaths, we have been recipients of one bad news after another on a daily basis. On June 14, 2020, popular Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the actor has died by suicide. The police, in their initial investigations, have mentioned no foul play, but they haven't found any suicide note either. Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Shocks the World: How to Recognise a Person with Suicidal Thoughts?

It is definitely a heartbreaking news for millions of his fans, who loved his performances in films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story etc. His last film was Chhichhore which was a Rs 100 crore success. Ironically, the movie revolved around a father who inspires his son to live life beyond pressures, after the latter attempts to commit suicide. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip).

The irony about Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise doesn't end there. Kumar Manish, a TEDx speaker and ex-curator,found a connection between his death and the actor's Twitter profile picture, and shared this connection in his tweet. Sushant's profile picture is that of a famous painting - 'Starry Night'. Created by the 19th century Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, the painting is now in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City since 1941.

Van Gogh had died by suicide by shooting himself on July 29, 1890, after years of suffering from poverty, mental illness and depression. He was just 37. Sushant, when he left us, was 34. Van Gogh had painted Starry Nights when he had admitted himself in the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole lunatic asylum, after cutting his own ear. He actually produced his best works when he was in the asylum.

Don't know what to make of this, but Sushant himself has been writing and posting a lot about the moons, the planets and the stars in his Insta timeline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wow just look at this beauty! 🔭 #lookingUp

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Another post...

And another...

We don't know whether these were hints that the actor was giving us about what he was feeling through all these months. And if it were, it makes us feel even harder that we never saw this coming, We will miss you, SSR! Rest in peace, wherever you are!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

