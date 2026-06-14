Sushant Singh Rajput Sixth Death Anniversary: Late Actor’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Poignant Note With Pictures (See Post)

Six years after the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has once again taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on his life and the profound impact he continues to have. Ahead of his sixth death anniversary on June 14, 2026, Shweta Singh Kirti posted an emotional note on Instagram, accompanied by an AI-generated image depicting the late actor as Lord Ram, resonating deeply with his fans and followers. ‘AI Hai Bhai’: Influencer’s Uncanny Resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves Netizens Stunned (Watch Videos).

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister's Enduring Tribute

In her poignant message, Shweta Singh Kirti acknowledged the passage of time but emphasised that some souls, like her brother's, "continue to grow larger than time itself." She articulated a shift in her remembrance, choosing to focus not on the circumstances of his death, but on "how he lived." Kirti described Sushant as a person marked by "curiosity, compassion and dignity," recalling his "childlike curiosity" and deep fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. She further highlighted his inherent kindness, noting that he treated everyone with dignity and taught those around him that success was meaningless without compassion.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Emotional Note - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput's Legacy

Shweta Singh Kirti's note underscored the enduring nature of her brother's spirit, suggesting that every act of kindness, learning, hope, or love keeps a part of what he stood for alive. She urged followers to "Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart," presenting these as the greatest tribute to his memory. The accompanying AI-generated image of Sushant as Lord Ram also held significant meaning for Kirti, who had previously expressed how such visuals moved her, believing that nobody in the present day could have portrayed the character as beautifully as her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for acclaimed performances in films such as Kai Po Che!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. His death triggered widespread public debate and extensive media scrutiny, leading to investigations by various agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In March 2025, the CBI filed a closure report, concluding that no foul play was involved in his death. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Files Closure Report in Alleged Suicide Case of Late Bollywood Actor.

Despite the official findings, his family and a significant portion of his fanbase continue to seek answers and keep his memory alive through various tributes and initiatives.

As the sixth anniversary of his passing is observed, Shweta Singh Kirti's heartfelt message serves as a powerful reminder of Sushant Singh Rajput's lasting influence. Her words, "The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened," encapsulate the sentiment that, by this measure, he remains very much alive and continues to inspire millions. The ongoing tributes from his sister and fans highlight a collective desire to honour his life and the values he championed, ensuring his legacy endures beyond his physical presence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).