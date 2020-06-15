Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bhumi Pednekar Mourns the Death of Her Sonchiriya Co-Star with a Throwback Pic

Bollywood ANI| Jun 15, 2020 01:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bhumi Pednekar Mourns the Death of Her Sonchiriya Co-Star with a Throwback Pic
Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her and Sushant Singh Rajput's Pic From Sonchiriya Sets (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shocked and saddened over the death of her 'Sonchiriya' co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday penned down an emotional note condoling the demise of the versatile actor. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor put out a throwback picture on Instagram that featured Sushant and Bhumi sitting next to each other as they pose for the camera holding umbrellas. Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise (View Post)

Along with the post, Pednekar recalled the memories attached with the late actor and wrote, "Rest in Peace my friend...Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can't believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR." Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Dharmendra Mourns the Loss of Chhichhore Actor, Tweets ‘This Beautiful Beloved Show Business Is Very Cruel’

Bhumi Pednekar Mourns the Loss of Her Sonchiriya Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly killed self at his Mumbai residence by hanging. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.nThe untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Earlier actors including Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others expressed grief over the demise of the actor.

Comments
Tags:
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Actress Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar Instagram Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Post)
Bollywood

Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Post)
Sunny Leone Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Speaks About Mental Health Support and Awareness Being Beyond the 'Stay Positive' Advice (View Post)
Bollywood

Sunny Leone Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Speaks About Mental Health Support and Awareness Being Beyond the 'Stay Positive' Advice (View Post)
Amul Topical's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat
Bollywood

Amul Topical's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat
Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta
TV

Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,' Says Shaheen Bhatt
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,' Says Shaheen Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
Cricket

When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement