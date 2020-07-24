Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is turning into a mystery nevertheless. Till now, many Bollywood celebrities have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police with regards to the actor's suicide. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rumi Jaffery, Mukesh Chhabra, Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand are a few names who are till now called to record their statement at the Bandra police station. Well, now a latest report in India Today suggests that Queen actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was sent summons via post at her Manali address to join the investigation and record her statement. Rumi Jaffery Who Had Signed Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for a Film to Be Interrogated by Mumbai Police.

The report elaborates that earlier a police team on July 3 had visited Ranaut's abode in Khar, Mumbai with a summon copy. However, one of the actress' staff (Amrita Dutt) informed that she was not in town. Ahead, when the staffer was asked to accept the summon on behalf of the actor, she denied. Dutt also did not pass Kangana's Manali address to the cops neither she complied to make her presence felt at the police station on July 4, mentions the report.

However, the police finally got through Kangana's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel over phone and was asked to join the investigation. Amid this, team Kangana Ranaut on July 22 had also shared a message on social media admitting how no formal letter has been sent to the actress from the cops with regards to the come and record the statement. Salman Khan Will Not Be Questioned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

The above screenshot is a conversation between Chandel and officer. The Bollywood actress is currently in Himachal Pradesh at her hometown. Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, the actress had opened a can of worms over Sushant's demise and blamed many bigwigs for the loss. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).