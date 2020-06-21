Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left fans in the state of shock. His fans and colleagues are mourning this huge loss that feels absolutely personal to each one of them. Social media is abuzz with posts and pictures dedicated to him. Actress and co-star of his last film, Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi also bid a tearful goodbye to the late star. She has once again posted a heartfelt note for him. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video).

She shared some wonderful pictures of them while shooting for the movie. In her caption, she has written about their dreams together and things they wanted to do together.

She writes, "Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding -Of moments that now will forever remain memories,Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing."

She added, "But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. " Read the entire post below.

Sanjana's Post:

Dil Bechara is the remake of much-loved film, The Fault in Our Stars. The movie is soon to be released. The fans also recently demanded that it should be released in theatres instead of digital platform. The decision on the same is yet to be taken.

