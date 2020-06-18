Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy Shines Through the Streets of Indonesia, Fans Play ‘Kaun Tujhe’ Song From MS Dhoni Biopic on Big Screen in a Park (Watch Video)

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor who was last seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore died by suicide. His death news has not gone down well with many in the industry where the blame game is on. A section people are tagging Bollywood biggies the real culprit behind Sushant's death. As they feel it's because of them the actor was depressed and took the extreme step. Well, keeping this trending topic a bit aside, it's refreshing to see how not just in India, but fans around the world are sad with his untimely demise. As we've come across a video on social media from abroad and it's all dedicated to the star. Shraddha Kapoor Highlights the Connection Between Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sushant Singh Rajput While Penning a Beautiful Note for the Late Actor (View Post).

The video is shared by an Indonesian page on Instagram which is about Bollywood. In the clip, we can see Sushant and Disha Patani's song, 'Kaun Tujhe' from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story playing on a huge screen in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia. Yep, the fans gave a tribute to the late actor in a quite a musical way. Earlier to this, even John Cena had shared a photo of Rajput on his Instagram paying homage to him. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late Actor's Family Immerses His Ashes In River Ganga (View Pics).

Check Out The Viral Video Below:

Not just this, earlier even The International Space University paid a tribute to the young talent and had expressed how 'deeply saddened' they were on hearing the tragic news. Meanwhile, on June 18, 2020, Sushant's ashes were immersed in river Ganga, Patna by his family. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

