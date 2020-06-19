Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left the country in shock. The talented actor died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra home. No suicide note was found at the actor's residence and this left many questions unanswered. A common reason for the actor taking his own life, as revealed by friends was that Sushant was suffering from depression for almost 6 months now. There were also reports of how the actor had stopped taking his medication towards the last few days of his life. With the Mumbai Police launching a detailed enquiry into his suicide, they recorded statements of everyone who was in close contact with Sushant over the past few months. Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Instagram Adds 'Remembering' to the Actor's Memorialised Account.

According to a report in Breaking Boom, Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist, a Dr Kersi Chawla, was also one of the people who the Police called in for recording their statement. The doctor shed some light on the mental state of the actor and as per the report, told the police that Sushant had approached him 6 months back and confessed to being in depression for the past one year. Vikas Gupta Says Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Was His Shock Absorber.

Sushant had told his doctor that he was very attached to Ankita Lokhande (Sushant and Akita were going to tie the knot but broke up in 2016) and also that none of his girlfriends had loved him like Ankita did. Sushant apparently told his doctor that he missed Ankita very much and was regretting breaking up with the lady. Sushant Singh Rajput's Best Friend Mahesh Shetty's Emotional Tribute To His 'Brother' Will Move You To Tears (View Post).

The doctor also confessed that Sushant had confirmed his relationships with Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon which did not last long. he also told his doctor that he dated another actress who was the daughter of a well-known Bollywood star but they broke up because the actress' mother did not approve. About Sushant and Rhea's relationship, the doctor reportedly told the police that the actor was not happy with Rhea's behaviour and that they would often get into fights over social media posts. The doctor reportedly told Police that Sushant confessed to not being able to sleep and hearing voices and also that he was convinced he had a bipolar mind.

However, when we cross-checked, we could not find a Dr Kersi Chawla, but a Dr Kersi Chavda, who works at Hinduja Hospital, where Sushant was reportedly seeking treatment for depression.

The website that has penned the story originally, even got the gender wrong. We are not sure of the authenticity of the report and wonder how these details could have been leaked to the media. If the details are truly getting leaked, Mumbai Police should seriously look at plugging the leak

