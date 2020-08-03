Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 has obviously been the hardest on his family. The only brother of three doting sisters, Sushant died by suicide in June at his Bandra residence and the investigation into his death has gaping loopholes. The case also took a new turn when last week, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his family for abetment of suicide, theft, fraud, cheating and wrongful confinement, prompting the Bihar Police to send in a team of 4 of their officers to investigate the matter along with Mumbai Police. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Bihar Police Reveal Sim Cards Used By Late Actor Were Not Registered Under His Name; To Now Pull Call Records (View Tweet).

However, today, August 3, being Raksha Bandhan, Sushant was obviously missed by his sisters. And sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is vocally pursuing her brother's death investigation on social media, took to the platform to reminisce their part Raksha Bandhan memories. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Reacts to News of Patna IPS Officer Binay Tiwari Probing Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Being 'Forcibly Quarantined by BMC', Says 'Whatever Happened is Not Right'.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #HappyRakshaBandhanpic.twitter.com/SKWU4MlLd9 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 3, 2020

Shweta shared pictures of Sushant with his sisters Rani, Mitu and Shweta tying him rakhis and penned an emotional note on how Sushant was and will always be their PRIDE. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Bihar Police Reveal Sim Cards Used By Late Actor Were Not Registered Under His Name; To Now Pull Call Records (View Tweet).

In other news, the investigation into Sushant's death is going on in full swing with Mumbai Police already having interrogated close to 40 of Sushant's friends and colleagues and even filmmakers he worked with. With the case taking a new turn with the FIR filed against Rhea and the actress has been absconding ever since.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).