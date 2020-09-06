Mumbai, Sep 6: Supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput organised a car rally in the US, in a campaign seeking truth and justice for the late actor.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of the rally on her social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram.

"Car Rally in California, USA. We are calling it a world movement for truth and praying for truth to shine forth. #SatyagrahForSSR #Billboard4SSR," she wrote alongside the video.

In the video, one can see cars passing around with posters, reading #SatyagrahforSSR A world movement for truth, stuck to the car windows."

In another tweet, Shweta said: "Pray that God gives everyone the right mind, that the guilty confesses their guilts and redeem their souls #GlobalPrayers4SSR."

Shweta had earlier thanked god for the arrest of Showik Chakraborty, brother of late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with his house manager Samuel Miranda as part of the probe into Sushant's death.

Shweta had posted an image on Instagram that read: "Never doubt the power of prayer."

She captioned the image: "Keep Praying...It works! #GodIsWithUs #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR."

