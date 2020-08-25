Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been lately giving couple goals to the fans. The Bollywood actress has often narrated her love story with the handsome model that she is currently in relationship with. They often are seen bonding in the trips, doing intense work out sessions together and so much more. Now, the latest they were spotted were in Bandra, displaying some cute PDA. RIP Ram Indranil Kamath: Sushmita Sen Mourns Late Artist's Demise With a Heartfelt Note (View Pics).

Twinning in black, the couple posed together and also waved at the paparazzi for the photo-op. Sushmita wore a black hoodie paired with black joggers and kept her make up minimum. She pulled her hair into a bun and wore glares. However, the best part of her casual look was that genuine grin while being with her love. Check out the pictures below.

Sushmita and Rohman!

On the work front, the former Miss Universe made a dashing come back through the web series, Aarya. The fans simply loved her performance as always and are waiting for more of her outings. She will also be seen in the second season of Aarya as the makers announced it recently. Stay tuned for more updates.

